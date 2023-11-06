Could Marvel Spotlight Announcement Lead to Ghost Rider MCU Reboot?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now home to Marvel Spotlight, a new Marvel Studios banner featuring a different type of programming from the House of Ideas. Based on the Marvel comics anthology bearing the same name, those projects filed under Marvel Spotlight will be largely removed from the grander happenings of the MCU. Though it's presumed they remain in the same continuity as the other MCU entries, viewers won't need to watch anything else before diving into one of the new series. It's something that could lead to the MCU reboot of Ghost Rider, and we promise it's not even that far of a stretch.

Not only did Ghost Rider originate in the first volume of Marvel Spotlight, but the character was specifically referenced during a recent press event alongside groups that have either already appeared in the MCU or have a movie on the way. "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story," Marvel Studios head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said at the launch event for Marvel's Echo.

Furthermore, Winderbaum announced the Marvel Spotlight banner would also focus on projects tonally different from the rest of the MCU. Considering Echo is the studio's first TV-MA project, all signs are looking good for a Ghost Rider return.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Winderbaum added.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 10, 2024.

