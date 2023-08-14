Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Favorite Marvel Horror Character

One of Marvel's most popular horror characters appears to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new profile of Sasheer Zamata courtesy of Mashable suggests the comedian is playing Jennifer Kale in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a longtime supporting character of both Man-Thing and Ghost Rider.

Though Zamata doesn't reveal too much about her character or the show in general in the profile, she says her take on Kale will both be comic-accurate and a fresh take for the MCU. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could," she told the website. "but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect."

Who is Jennifer Kale?

Kale is very much rooted in Marvel horror, having first appeared at the House of Ideas in the pages of Fear #11 in 1972. Created by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler, Kale was initially linked to the Cult of Zhered-Nah, a mystical being that found itself at odds with Man-Thing.

Through her grandfather Joshua Kale, Jennifer also happens to be cousins with both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, the first two motorcycle-riding vigilantes that were possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance. Kale most recently appeared in a one-shot alongside Man-Thing in which the two fought a demon named Belasco in hopes of freeing Man-Thing from a curse.

What is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be about?

Little is known about the series itself, other than the fact series lead Aubrey Plaza says it will be "elevated" Marvel material.

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Plaza told THR earlier this year. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it was initially set to hit Disney+ at some point in early 2024, though it's likely that's been delayed because of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show?