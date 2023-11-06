The MCU's New Marvel Spotlight Banner Explained

Even though Marvel Studios is a part of The Walt Disney Studio's umbrella, the Kevin Feige-led outfit releases as many films and television shows as most other Hollywood studios as a whole. With Marvel Studios being the biggest it's ever been structurally, the production house is continuing to grow its output through the use of various brands and labels. First, Marvel Studios introduced the Special Presentations banner, something that signified the release of content that was shorter than a film, but not serialized as a television show.

Now, Marvel Spotlight has arrived, giving Marvel Studios an entirely new vertical to release other content in. As a part of a press event in support of Echo, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the banner, but...

What is Marvel Spotlight?

According to Marvel, Marvel Spotlight is a brand that will be home to projects released by Marvel Studios that don't necessarily fit in with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's not that these projects aren't in the continuity, they just won't reference larger plot threads of the franchise.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum explained at the event. "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 10, 2024.

