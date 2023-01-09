Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video

Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.

Replacing Nic Cage's likeness, YouTuber Stryder HD placed Gosling into a scene shared between Johnny Blaze and Eva Mendes' Roxanne Simpson. After the scene, the video even puts the clips side-by-side so you can compare the likeness of the characters to each other. See the video in question below.

Is Ryan Gosling joining the MCU?

At one point, the Barbie star was rumored to be joining Marvel's rumored Nova project. Gosling then took to an interview to debunk those rumors, instead suggesting he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Shortly after those comments, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said he'd love to bring the actor into the franchise.

"If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider," Feige told MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. "Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out."

Will Ghost Rider be an R-rated movie in the MCU?

To date, Marvel Studios has yet to officially release an R-rated movie. While both Ghost Rider movies have been rated PG-13, Cage previously expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying the character deserves a more adult rating.

"Y'know, Ghost Rider was a movie that always should've been an R-rated movie. David Goyer had a brilliant script, which I wanted to do with David and for whatever reason they just didn't let us make the movie," he added in a separate interview. "But that movie is a still a movie that should be made, not with me obviously, but it should be an R-rated movie-heck, Deadpool was R-rated and that did great. Ghost Rider was designed to be a scary superhero with an R-rating and edge and they just didn't have it worked out back then."

Both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance are now streaming on STARZ.

Who would you like to see play the Spirit of Vengeance? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!