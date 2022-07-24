Comic-Con 2022: Kevin Feige Supports Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider, and the man that heads it all is entirely on board with that. After a monstrous Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Kevin Feige threw his full-fledged support behind Gosling as the Spirit of Vengeance.

"If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider," Feige told MTV News. "Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out."

MTV's Josh Horowitz was also the one that previously broke the Gosling as Ghost Rider casting bit earlier this month.

"Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true," Horowitz shared on Twitter. "BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER."

Ghost Rider has appeared in live-action a handful of times, played by both Nic Cage and Gabriel Luna. Cage even once said he thinks his Ghost Rider duology would have been better as an R-rated franchise.

"Y'know, Ghost Rider was a movie that always should've been an R-rated movie. David Goyer had a brilliant script, which I wanted to do with David and for whatever reason they just didn't let us make the movie," he added in a separate interview. "But that movie is a still a movie that should be made, not with me obviously, but it should be an R-rated movie-heck, Deadpool was R-rated and that did great. Ghost Rider was designed to be a scary superhero with an R-rating and edge and they just didn't have it worked out back then."

Cage can be seen in both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, now streaming on Hulu.

