Ghost Rider Writer Benjamin Percy Wants the MCU Reboot to Be R-Rated Horror, “Not the Standard Cape And Spandex”

When the massive events that are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are done, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter a whole new era with Phase Seven. One of the first big changes coming with Phase Seven will be director Shawn Levy’s Ghost Rider, starring Ryan Gosling. The reboot film will introduce the flaming-skulled motorcycle rider to the MCU, and fully open the door to the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe.

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The 2007 Ghost Rider movie starring Nic Cage went for a PG-13 rating to appeal to a wider audience, as did its sequel film, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. However, we’re now living in a very different world, where horror has become just as big at the movies as superhero stories are, and DC has just won the box office with an R-rated supervillain movie, Clayface. So should the MCU Ghost Rider go that darker route?

Benjamin Percy Wants “R-rated Horror Version” of Ghost Rider In the MCU

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One person who knows Ghost Rider better than most is writer Benjamin Percy, writer of the new Audible sci-fi-thriller series Exoplanet. Percy worked on Marvel’s Ghost Rider comic series between 2022 and 2023. Percy brought Johnny Blaze back into the spotlight in a saga that saw Johnny having to escape from a false-life prison, acting as a sheriff of 1970s-style supernatural and occult threats, while riding America’s backroads. He also created “Hellverine,” a version of Wolverine bonded to a demon. The Percy run on Ghost Rider is viewed as some of the best lore the character has had in years, precisely because of how it is a nod to ’70s-era cult and underground horror, occult, and classic Lovecraftian stories.

When talking to him about the MCU reboot, Percy told us there’s one approach Marvel should be taking: “Let me say that as a horror head, this is my time, right? I’m in my zone right now. And I’m sure whatever Marvel conjures up is going to be great, but I would lean towards the R-rated horror version of the character and not do the standard cape and spandex, MCU type, which can be very effective if you’re doing a Doomsday storyline, or an X-Men storyline,” Percy said. “But in this case, I would really lean into, like, Johnny pulling hot chains out of his mouth, Hellraiser style, or his skin melting right off of him with a halo of flames around. Like, give us the body horror. Give us a really hellish iteration of Ghost Rider on the screen.”

When asked if he thinks Marvel Studios is long overdue for launching a horror corner of the MCU, Percy added, “We live in a golden age of horror. It’s time.”

Benjamin Percy’s latest project leaves behind the page in exchange for your ear. The new sci-fi-thriller audiobook series Exoplanet is launching on Audible next month; executive produced by author Andy Weir (The Martian, Project Hail Mary) and written by Percy, the audio series follows a team of astronauts (voiced by Anthony Mackie, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo) who become stranded on an alien world after a crash and work together to escape. There’s a big sci-fi twist thrown in the mix – but you’ll have to tune in for that.

You can pre-order Audible’s Exoplanet HERE. Marvel’s Ghost Rider reboot has a release date of July 28, 2028.