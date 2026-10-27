Marvel’s Ghost Rider Taps Heated Rivalry Star as A New MCU Villain, But Which One?

Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider officially has his villain. One of the biggest announcements that was made during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel was not only that Ryan Gosling would join the MCU, but he’d be taking on the role of the Spirit of Vengeance and riding into theaters in 2028. Precious little else is known about the new movie, only that Gosling will reunite with Shawn Levy as director, but now a fresh detail has arrived in the form of the film’s big villain. That said, the news has created a fresh mystery.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heated Rilvary star Connor Storrie is officially in talks to join the cast of Marvel’s Ghost Rider and will be the main villain for the upcoming movie. That said, it’s unclear which antagonist Storrie will be playing in the new MCU film, especially since the rogues’ gallery that the anti-hero has faced over the years isn’t exactly a deep pool. One character is officially out of the question, though, with Marvel’s Mephisto definitely not the choice after Sacha Baron Cohen took on the role for the Ironheart Disney+ series. However, maybe Storrie’s role will be close to home.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider Adds Connor Storrie as Villain

One potential character that Connor Storrie could be playing in the film is actually Blackheart, a demon from the pages of Marvel Comics who is the son of Mephisto. Though he previously made his debut in Daredevil and fought the Man Without Fear, Blackheart has some nuance in the sense that he often works against the demonic interests of Hell and goes for his own plans. To that end, he could become something of a mirror image to Ghost Rider in the film, assuming that’s the character he’s playing.

Some other potential Ghost Rider villains that Connor Storrie could play (who haven’t already been claimed in the larger MCU, like Dormammu) are Nightmare, who previously worked with the demon Zarathos to take full control of Johnny Blaze’s Body; or maybe even Zarathos himself, the entity that possesses Blaze to become Ghost Rider in the first place.

Speculating on Storrie’s villainous role in the new Ghost Rider will be a tough task at this current point anyway, in part because we don’t even know which version of the motorcycle-driving, flaming skull-wearing hero Gosling will be playing. Though it’s assumed he’ll take on the role of Johnny Blaze, it’s just as likely the Oscar-nominee could be Danny Ketch. All we do know is that Gosling’s plan for the movie came together fast.

I am going to let Ryan reveal what he wants to reveal, when he wants to reveal it, and what he wanted to reveal today is…he’s playing Ghost Rider,” Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook. “He is a huge fan of the comics; he did come to us particularly with a specific vision, based on some particular comics, but I’ll let him unveil that as he wants to.”

Marvel’s Ghost Rider is currently set for release on July 28, 2028. What role do you think Connor Storrie will take on in the new film? Sound off with your best guess in the comments below.