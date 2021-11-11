Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets Official Rating

✖

The sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife was set to land in theaters last year, and while audiences still have to wait until November to witness the continuation of the franchise, the project is seemingly finished, as it has earned an official PG-13 rating. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans, as the series is known to blend humor with horror in compelling ways, with the film earning the rating for "supernatural action and suggestive material.” Interestingly, the first two Ghostbusters films landed in theaters with PG ratings, with the first film debuting before the invention of the PG-13 rating. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on November 11th.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Fans were surely frustrated by the extended wait for the film, as it has earned a number of release date delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, currently set to open 16 months later than expected. Despite these setbacks, star of the original two films Annie Potts previously promised the upcoming experience will be worth the wait.

"Though I'm sad the premiere is delayed, I am however thrilled they are insisting we all need to experience it TOGETHER back in a good ol' fashion movie theatre. I miss those days," Potts shared on Instagram last month. "It'll be worth the wait, I promise! 😘👻 So let's get vaccinated and stay masked so we can get back to going out and doing the things we love!"

Back in 2016, a new Ghostbusters landed in theaters which served as more of a reimagining of the concept than a continuation. Afterlife, on the other hand, features the return of the original stars, in addition to a new cast, though one absence that will be felt is Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler, as the actor passed away in 2014. Star Dan Aykroyd previously explained how the new film honors his memory.

"To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment," Aykroyd shared with Entertainment Weekly last summer. "He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented."

