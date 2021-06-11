Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Muncher Has the Internet Shook

There has definitely been a lot of curiosity surrounding Ghostbusters: Afterlife, especially after the film has been delayed several times over due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, we'll have to wait until at least November of this year to potentially see Afterlife in all of its glory -- but that hasn't stopped the film from capturing attention on social media for an unexpected reason. Just hours before the new release date was announced, a video from a recent episode of MasterChef Junior: Spain began to go viral, which shows an official tie-in to Afterlife. Part of the segment's set includes a statue of one of the film's new ghosts, a six-legged, wrinkly blue monster officially dubbed "Muncher".

While Muncher had made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in Afterlife's full trailer, and a more cartoony version of the character has appeared in parts of the film's merchandising, this full look at him has taken the Internet by storm. The reactions to Muncher have been very divided -- some are charmed by his unique aesthetic, others find his demeanor to be deeply unsettling, and others are debating about how he will actually factor into the events of Afterlife itself. Here are just a few of those responses.