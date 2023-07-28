Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Delayed to 2024

As As SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America continue to strike, it has begun to have a major effect on the film industry and the release dates for upcoming projects. Sony Pictures became the first studio to bite the bullet and delay a number of projects that were set to come out later this year. The studio decided to delay a bunch of Spider-Man spinoffs like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, and it even took Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse off of their current movie slate. Venom 3 also finally got an official release date and is set to hit theaters next summer. One of the other major films that they decided to delay just so happens to be their upcoming, untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is moving from December 20, 2023, to March 29, 2024.

Who will appear in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

Most of the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be back for the yet-to-be-named Ghostbusters 4 including Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton. New additions to the franchise include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. Sigourney Weaver recently revealed that she will not be returning for the upcoming film.

Jason Reitman will be handing over reigns to another director and will be moving on to the producer's suite. Gil Kenan will be helming the film from a script he and Reitman penned together.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman previously said when announcing Kenan as director. " It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

