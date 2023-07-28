Sony's Venom 3 Release Date Confirmed

Sony announced huge changes to their release schedule today ranging from Kraven the Hunter being delayed a year to removing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from their release calendar. These big changes also came with some first-time release date news, including the date for the upcoming Venom 3. The threequel is currently untitled, but it's heading to theaters next year. According to Sony's latest announcement, the Marvel Comics film will be released on July 12, 2024.

We'll be interested to see if the next Venom film holds its release date considering the production was recently halted due to the SAG strike. You can read the current description for Venom 3 here: "Tom Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom for the third installment of the series, which will be directed by Kelly Marcel who also wrote the screenplay with the story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker are producing."

Who Stars in Venom 3?

In addition to the return of Hardy, Venom 3 will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) in undisclosed roles.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Sony's New Release Schedule:

Gran Turismo (Columbia Pictures) – August 25, 2023

Untitled Bad Boys Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – June 14, 2024

Untitled Venom Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – July 12, 2024

Madame Web (Columbia Pictures) – February 14, 2024



Untitled Ghostbusters Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – March 29, 2024

Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures) – August 30, 2024

Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – December 13, 2024



Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation) – TBD

They Listen (Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse) – TBD



How do you feel about these release date shifts? Tell us in the comments!