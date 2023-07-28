Sony Delays Kraven the Hunter, Moves Up Madame Web Release Date

With everything going on with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the film industry is at a standstill. Actors aren't able to promote any of the films that they have already starred in, and it's forcing studios to go to drastic measures. It seems that Sony Pictures is being hit so hard by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that it is being forced to delay one project and move up another. The studio revealed today that Kraven the Hunter has been delayed one whole year from October 6, 2023, to August 30, 2024, and Madame Web will be moving up from its February 16, 2024, date to February 14, 2024.

What Is Kraven the Hunter About?

In Kraven the Hunter, Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Arana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Heichinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Levi Miller have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects," Taylor-Johnson told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

What is the Madame Web movie about?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character, who will be played by Dakota Johnson, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film is being directed by Jessica Jones helmer S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

