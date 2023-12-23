Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Creates "New Mythology"

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is aiming to "create an entirely new mythology" according to the sequel's director. While talking to Empire Magazine, Gil Kenan said that linking the old with the new in Ghostbusters: Afterlife allowed the sequel to really start building on that foundation. Fans will remember the post-credits scene from the last entry in the franchise showed the Spenglers heading back to New York City. While that location is loaded with potential for callbacks and references, Kenan is also intrigued by building something truly unique in this established universe. While previous director Jason Reitman sewed a reverence into the franchise, this entry will bank on more than just love of the Ghostbusters to move things forward.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan revealed. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

A New Empire For The Ghostbusters

This time around, there's a new person behind the wheel of the Ecto-1. Jason Reitman revealed that he wouldn't be directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Instead, Gil Kenan is tasked with taking the series back to New York City. Before fans get too nervous about changing a formula they responded well to last time around, Kenan helped write Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so there shouldn't be too much concern with a wild shift in tone or anything like that.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman said. "It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

Ghostbusters Takes Things Back To NYC

Kenan is thankful for the fans' support. Over the years, this franchise has attracted some major attention for not having a clear direction. But, it seems like things are in a better place now with the fans. "It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," said Kenan when the news of him taking over surfaced. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the new movie: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Are you excited for a fresh take on Ghostbusters? Let us know down in the comments!