PS5 Pro Leak Includes Release Date, Powerful Tech

A new PS5 Pro report has surfaced online with some juicy details on the rumored PlayStation machine, including word of when Sony will release the machine. There's been no official word from Sony about a new PS5 console in the style of the PS4 Pro, but based on numerous rumors and leaks, it's reasonable for PlayStation fans to anticipate one. And according to the latest rumor, the console is coming in September 2024. As for the rumor, it comes the way of Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, a well-known industry insider who is typically pretty reliable.

Unfortunately, Grubb does not hard commit to the September 2024 release window, but says this is "probably" the window, likely referring to the fact that these plans could change over the time or a potential uncertainty in the claim. What's odd though is Grubb notes the specs have not been finalized, which seems strange if the console is less than a year away, as production will certainly need to begin quite soon.

"The current specs are based on a range of possibilities because they have not actually fully dialled that in," said Grubb, before teasing what the console is packing. ""The big thing here, like the big feature that this system will support, is Sony's own proprietary DLSS-like solution, where they use their own machine learning to improve images so they can run things at a really high resolution and really high frame rate, and they would include their own hardware in the PS5 Pro to do this. That's where like the 2x hardware ray tracing acceleration comes into place, but they would be able to do even more than just better hardware ray tracing. So yeah, this thing is probably happening."

For those unfamiliar with DLSS -- aka deep learning super sampling -- it is a feature only currently possessed by Nvidia graphic cards. If the PS5 Pro makes use of the technology, it will give the console a substantial upgrade compared to the base PS5 and the current line of Xbox consoles. That said, be sure to take this information, as well as the release information with a grain of salt. Grubb is pretty reliable, but has been off the market plenty of times. And one of the reasons he's been off the mark plenty of times is because these type of things are subject to change.

H/T, VGC.