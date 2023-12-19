New Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Poster Released

Sony has released the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire that actually features content from the movie rather than an iced-over no-ghost logo. The poster features a cadre of Ghostbusters -- presumably the original team, plus the kids introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- approaching a giant, horned figure. In the image, New York is frozen over, with the Manhattan Bridge in the background, and the Ghostbusters are facing down a giant, toothy serpent that flies through the air. More ghostly figures surround the horned being, one of whom...kinda?...looks like it could be Slimer, except that everything is cast in blue light from the frozen city.

This follows the theming of the first trailer, which showed New Yorkers struggling through a hot summer day before the whole city was abruptly frozen by supernatural activity. The "Hell freezes over" tagline kind of writes itself, although we'd suggest "Hell's Kitchen freezes over," instead. Just for the New York aspect.

You can see it here:

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife was being promoted, filmmakers tried to keep it secret that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson would not only return, but would strap on their proton packs one more time. With Frozen Empire, each of the three appear in the trailer, leaving a lot less room for speculation. Hudson, meanwhile, is staying pretty busy with the second season of the NBC hit Quantum Leap.

Frozen Empire has been described as a clean slate for the franchise, allowing them to move forward in a way Afterlife couldn't, because they had to address both the long absence of the Ghostbusters in-universe, and also the passing of Egon Spengler, whose family is a key part of the new generation of Ghostbusters.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 29, 2024.