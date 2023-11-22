Gears of War Narrative Director Joins God of War Studio

At this point, we don't know too much about where Sony Santa Monica is going to take the God of War franchise in the future. There's been relatively recent rumors about both DLC and sequel, but nothing concrete yet. What we do know is that the studio has brought in a brand-new narrative director to help shape whatever's coming next. Bonnie Jean Mah is trading one "of War" franchise for another as she switches over from The Coalition who most will know from the Gears of War franchise.

The news was first spotted by Video Games Chronicle, which shared her Twitter announcement. There, she said, "All right, let's do this...I'm so excited to share my news: I've joined Sony Santa Monica as a Narrative Director. I'm beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio. Let's goooo."

At The Coalition (formerly Black Tusk Studios) Mah worked on Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 4, Gears 5, and Gears Tactics. Her role grew to narrative director before leaving to work as the narrative lead on Ages of Empire 4 with Relic Entertainment. She'd later return to The Coalition and take on the role of franchise narrative director for Gears of War before working for two years on an unannounced game with TiMi Montreal. Now, she'll have a massive new world to play in as Santa Monica builds the future of God of War.

What's Next for God of War?

ALL RIGHT, let's do this...I'm SO excited to share my news: I’ve joined @SonySantaMonica as a Narrative Director. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio. LET’S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/hCOZEtvBEB — Bonnie Jean Mah (@BonnieJeanMah) November 21, 2023

As mentioned above, we don't know anything concrete about the future of God of War. There was a new round of rumors about God of War Ragnarok getting DLC, but those haven't been confirmed. That said, the rumors did claim that fans would hear about it by the end of 2023. That could mean we'll see it announced at The Game Awards next month, but that's just an educated guess.

Past that, there have been rumors that the next release will be similar in scope to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If that does turn out to be the case, it'd make sense for PlayStation to announce it on a big stage like The Game Awards. Either way, the franchise appears to be in good hands with Mah involved. Hopefully, we'll learn about what's next within the next few weeks.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation platforms.