Here's Where to Get The Funko Pop Drops For January 5th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent months, dropping dozens of random figures mixed in with one or two standout waves, often with little or no fanfare. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. Thanks to the holidays, the schedule moved to Friday this week, but we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 11:30am / 12pm ET and wrap up at some point in the afternoon. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 5th (UPDATING):

Coming Soon

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 20th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 13th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 6th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 29th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 22nd:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 15th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 8th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 1st:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 25th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 18th:



Clerks 3 Funko Pops – Details here

My Hero Academia Minoru Mineta – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Anakin in Naboo Starfighter – Details here



Vinyl Gold 18-inch Iron Man – Funko Exclusive (Only 3000 units)

Captain America Civil War Build-A-Scene Captain America (Pop #12 of 12) – Details here

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 11th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 4th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 27th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 13th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 6th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 30th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 23rd:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 16th:

