A new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer? We got one TWO! Sony Pictures released an international trailer for Ghostbusters 4, and it contains all-new footage that you didn't see in the U.S. version. "We've all had experiences and encounters with the unknown, and the unexplainable," intones OG Ghostbuster and Ray's Occult Books owner Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) in the trailer from Sony India. As a proprietor in the business of purchasing possessed possessions, Ray acquires a mysterious object from Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani) — an orb that Dr. Hubert Wartzki (Patton Oswalt) warns is "prophesized to bring about the end of humankind."

Below is the international trailer that shows Ghostbusters benefactor Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) welcoming the next generation of Ghostbusters — Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Egon Spengler's descendants, Callie (Carrie Coon), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) — to the new Paranormal Research Center inside the iconic New York City firehouse.

"We spent 40 years trapping them," Winston explains of the ghosts within the PRC, including the Mini-Pufts marshmallow men and an ectoplasm-spewing spud who resembles a baby Slimer. "Now, we can study them." But with ghost attacks on the rise in New York City, it's all hands on deck as Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), and rookies Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim) suit up to thwart what Ray calls "a full-bore army of ghosts with the power to kill by fear itself." Chilling!

Also in the footage: the Library Ghost haunting the New York City Public Library with symmetrical book stacking, just like the Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947 (and 1984's Ghostbusters), the return of Slimer, and the icy introduction of Garraka — the horn-headed, frost-breathed demon who is, potentially, a Class 7 malevolent entity.



In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.



Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22.