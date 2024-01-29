Who ya gonna thaw? Sony Pictures has released a chilling new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, transforming the Empire State into the frigid domain of an icy supernatural threat. In the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, familiar franchise faces Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray suit up alongside ghostbustin' rookies who make the move to the iconic Ghostbusters firehouse in New York City. Watch Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and the Spengler family — matriarch Callie (Carrie Coon), son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) — answer the call as the next generation of Ghostbusters in the footage below.

In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Original Ghostbusters co-star William Atherton reprises his role as former Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck for the first time since 2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game, joining a cast that includes Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor as Lucky and Logan Kim as Podcast. Patton Oswalt also stars as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and James Acaster as Lars Pinfield. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife with Jason Reitman, takes over directing duties.

Frozen Empire introduces new villain Garraka, a spine-chilling spirit with the power to kill by fear itself: a phenomenon that paranormal scientist and Ray's Occult Books shop owner Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) dubs "the Death Chill."

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan told Empire Magazine. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire recently moved up its release date and now opens in theaters on March 22.