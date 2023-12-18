Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire New Look Released

Bill Murray and Paul Rudd are featured in a new look at the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is bringing its primary cast back together, alongside Ghostbuster stalwarts Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, and Ernie Hudson. Part of the fun is seeing the old and new characters interact together, which is something Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire is leaning heavily into. Nostalgia sells, there's no doubt about that. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has even more twists and turns in store for moviegoers, but first there's a new look at the sequel with two of its leading men.

Empire released a new look at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, with Bill Murray and Paul Rudd front and center. They appear to be inside the iconic Ghostbusters firehouse, and Murray's Peter Venkman rests a hand on Rudd's Gary Grooberson. In one sense, you can take this image as a "passing the torch" moment, with Venkman handing Grooberson the reins of the Ghostbusters franchise moving forward. Of course, any sequels will depend on how well Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire performs at the box office. But if Ghostbusters: Afterlife is any indication, fans aren't afraid of no ghosts.

(Photo: Empire)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to debut a new big bad ghost

Ghostbusters: Afterlife dipped into its nostalgia bucket to bring back Gozer the Ghost for the new and old team of Ghostbusters to face down. However, in following with the original movies in the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will look to introduce a new villain to terrorize the team.

Gil Kenan is directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, taking over for Jason Reitman, whom he co-wrote Afterlife with. Kenan told Empire the decision that went into crafting a new antagonist for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to centre-stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan explained. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller, because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

"I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning of directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor, and just caught myself with the biggest grin ever," said Kenan. "Finally, it dawned on me that I was calling 'Action!' and 'Cut!' on some of my very favourite characters in movies, working on a big cinematic scale on something that I really cared about. I try to hold on to that feeling. I still have it now, finishing the film."