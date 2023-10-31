Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Posts Cryptic Halloween Tease

A cryptic new tweet has some thinking a Ghostbusters 4 trailer is on the way.

Halloween is here, and something is coming from the production of Ghostbusters 4. Tuesday, the official Ghostbusters account tweeted a cryptic Halloween tease about the impending release of something mysterious. Though the tweet itself doesn't explicitly state something involving Ghostbusters 4 will be released, the video shared alongside the tweet includes a design inspired by the teaser poster released in support of the film earlier this year.

"Something strange is coming soon," the account tweeted. "Happy Halloween, #Ghostbusters!"

Who's all going to appear in Ghostbusters 4?

Returning actors for Ghostbusters 4 include Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton. New additions include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. Sigourney Weaver previously said she does not intend to return to the role.

"No, I mean, I wasn't asked to be in this Ghostbusters," Weaver said in a chat with Collider earlier this year. "And I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way."

Jason Reitman is moving from the director's chair to the producer's suite, making way for Gil Kenan to helm the film from a script the duo wrote together.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman previously said when announcing Kenan as director. " It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

Along with the live-action sequel, Sony is developing the previously announced animated Ghostbusters feature from Sony Pictures Animation — the studio behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and Reitman and Kenan's Ghostbusters animated series that will air on Netflix as part of an expanding Ghostbusters Universe.

Ghostbusters 4 is set for release on March 29, 2024 while Ghostbusters: Afterlife can be seen streaming on both STARZ and Hulu.