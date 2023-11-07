Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Teaser Trailer Date Revealed by Sony

Fans won't have to wait long for the first teaser trailer for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The newest addition to the Ghostbusters franchise was a hit for Sony Pictures, which led to a sequel being greenlit by the studio. The majority of the cast is expected to return, with a few new faces like Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind joining the mix. With the writers' and actors' strikes delaying several film projects, Sony chose to push the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to March 29, 2024, after it was originally set to come out around the holiday season this year. For now, we'll have to settle for a teaser trailer to hold us over.

Sony Pictures shared a post on X/Twitter stating, "No turning back Teaser trailer tomorrow. #Ghostbusters" The iconic Ghostbusters logo was also sent with the post, and we may find out what the actual title of the sequel will be when the teaser trailer drops on Wednesday, November 8th.

Original Ghostbusters star not returning for Afterlife sequel

Even though Sigourney Weaver appeared in the first three Ghostbusters movies, she recently revealed she wasn't asked to star in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. "No, I mean, I wasn't asked to be in this Ghostbusters," Weaver told Collider. "And I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way."

As for who will return, stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton will reprise their roles. New additions include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Director Jason Reitman will pass the baton to Gil Kenan, though Reitman will have a producer credit and helped to co-write the script with Kenan.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman previously said when announcing Kenan as director. " It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

