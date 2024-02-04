Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Star Mckenna Grace Teases New Music (Exclusive)

The latest addition to the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is heading to theaters next month. The new movie will feature the return of many actors from the previous films, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mckenna Grace as Phoebe, the granddaughter of Egon Spengler. Grace is known for an array of projects ranging from The Haunting of Hill House to Captain Marvel, but did you know she's also a singer? The artist signed with Photo Finish Records in 2020, and released her debut single, "Haunted House," in 2021. In fact, the song was featured on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife soundtrack. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Grace during a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, and she teased a new song. However, Grace doesn't know if this one will be featured in her next film.

"I wish. I mean, I would love to," Grace said when asked if she's "releasing another banger" for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. "I am releasing a song around that time and figuring it out. And I mean, I don't know what I am supposed to say or I'm not supposed to, but I am trying to work on releasing a song around then. But unfortunately, I don't think that it'll tie with Frozen Empire, but you never know. I didn't know 'Haunted House' was going to end up in Ghostbusters."

"No, I didn't even know if I was ever going to release that song," Grace revealed. "It was just a song, and I wasn't ready to be releasing music. I wasn't. I mean, I only just feel like I'm kind of figuring out music, it's such a different profession. But I sent the song to Jason Reitman and I was like, 'Hey, how's this song? Would you ever want to direct a music video or anything?' He's like, 'Oh my God, yeah, I love it. I'd be down. I'm so busy right now, but do you think I could try this in the credits of Ghostbusters?'"

What Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

In the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, familiar franchise faces Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray suit up alongside Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Grace. You can read the movie's description below:

"In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Original Ghostbusters co-star William Atherton reprises his role as former Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck for the first time since 2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game, joining a cast that includes Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor as Lucky and Logan Kim as Podcast. Patton Oswalt also stars as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and James Acaster as Lars Pinfield. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife with Jason Reitman, takes over directing duties.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters on March 22.