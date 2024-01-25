Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Debuts New BTS Images

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hasz some new behind-the-scenes images that feature returning faces. The Spenglers are back in the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Fandango posted an image of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In this office, the Spengler family is staring at something with Gary Grooberson. However, the second image from Fandango might be even more intriguing. Below the Ghostbusters' trademark firehouse, something's gone wrong with the containment unit. Rudd and Coon are standing there trying to investigate and whatever it is might be responsible for the icy theme of this movie.

Director Gil Kenan made it a point to make it back to New York and the firehouse in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. He told Empire Magazine that this is his way of paying homage to what came before. "Not a day went by when I didn't ask myself, 'How would Ivan [Reitman, who directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II] handle this?'" Kenan explained. "I wanted that same approach to character, comedy, and scares he had on the first two Ghostbusters. This one feels more connected to those movies than Afterlife was."

New BTS images from the set of #GhostbustersFrozenEmpire, coming exclusively to movie theaters March 22. Head here to watch the trailer & sign up for FanAlerts👇https://t.co/HyXlNAHLwv pic.twitter.com/jjyDKnqDTX — Fandango (@Fandango) January 23, 2024

New Mythology In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

One of the big focuses for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is establishing an "entirely new mythology" for the franchise. Gil Kenan is the man behind the camera this time around. He talked to Empire Magazine about bridging the gap between the old and the new with these new movies. The work the creative team put forward in Ghostbusters: Afterlife allowed Frozen Empire to stretch its wings. In that last image from Afterlife, fans got excited about the prospect of the Spenglers returning to New York City. As easy as it is to get excited about the throwback potential, Kenan and the team are also striving to make something unique as well.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan told the publication. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Slides Towards The Future

The fans have really thrown their weight behind these new Ghostbusters sequels. Kenan thanked the viewers for their support. The franchise's recent history has been well-documented. But, the fans are in a better place now with the direction things are headed. "It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan said when the sequel was announced. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Sony Pictures dropped a brand-new synopsis: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Are you excited for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Let us know down in the comments!