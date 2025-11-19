Ghostbusters Star Confirms the Weirdest Cameo in Franchise History Is Actually Canon to the Movies

The Ghostbusters franchise has enjoyed success in a variety of iterations over the years, but most look at the 1984 original group of Ghostbusters as the most iconic. That’s why it’s always a major deal when any of those characters show up in other films or franchises, including some of the recent franchise revivals. There is one cameo appearance though that stands above the others in terms of how unexpected it was, and a Ghostbusters star has now confirmed that weird moment is actually canon to the original films.

That Ghostbusters star is none other than Dan Aykroyd, who has continued to bring the role of Dr. Ray Stantz to life in several different appearances over the years. While appearances in the most recent Ghostbusters films are assumed to be canon, given that they also bring back the other characters, there was a random appearance in the 1995 film Casper, but Aykroyd confirmed that this appearance is indeed canon as well.

During an interview on the Talking Strange podcast, Aykroyd revealed that his unexpected appearance in Casper is indeed part of the franchise, and it’s thanks to Steven Spielberg (via Comingsoon.net). Aykroyd said, “I think so, given the fact that Spielberg asked for me and said, ‘Come and do this,’ and that they built me in there. Of course, it’s a beautiful nod to what we were doing with Ivan [Reitman] and everybody. I think you gotta include there in the canon, no doubt.”

For those who don’t remember, Aykroyd makes his appearance in Casper towards the beginning of the film. Carrigan and Dibs are trying to find someone to take care of what haunts Whipstaff Manor, which is actually Stretch, Stinkie, and Fatso. When they aren’t making Casper cook for them, they terrorize whoever tries to live in the house, and one of the people they call to help them is Ray Stantz of the Ghostbusters.

Stantz is called in and heads into the Manor to get rid of the Ghosts, but soon he is seen running out of the house and booking it towards the car. It’s a fun moment and one that was truly unexpected at the time, and now we know that while things didn’t go his way, the Ghostbusters are aware of Casper and his trio of troublemakers.

There hasn’t been a new Casper since the 1995 movie, but if one ever does happen, hopefully the crossover will continue with another appearance from the Ghostbusters.

