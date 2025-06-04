Funko Brings Casper Back From the Dead For The 30th Anniversary

The 30th anniversary of the heartfelt-but-dark, supernatural comedy Casper is happening this year, and Funko wants to make sure we celebrate the friendly little ghost. You’ll find a Pop for Casper the Friendly Ghost that offers the chance to get a living Casper Chase figure. Get your hands on the ghost trio of Stretch, Fatso, and Stinky by picking up the Funko Pop 3-Pack. Naturally, there’s a Kat Harvey Pop that celebrates Christina Ricci’s character. Lastly, Funko’s offering their own Exclusive Casper in a Chef’s Hat Funko Pop that pulls on the scene where the ghost makes the entire family breakfast. If you’re hoping to snag a bit of Casper Funko merch, then head to Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Hot Topic to pre-order the commons. Additional information can be found below

Casper 30th Anniversary Casper in Chef’s Hat Funko Pop! – Funko Exclusive

Casper 30th Anniversary Casper ​with Chase Funko Pop!

Casper 30th Anniversary Ghostly Trio Funko Pop! 3-Pack

Casper 30th Anniversary Kat Funko Pop!

Starring Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, and Eric Idle, plus the voice talents of Joe Nipote, Joe Alaskey, Brad Garrett, and Malachi Pearson, the film takes a comedic look at a friendly ghost, Casper (Malachi Pearson), who haunts Whipstaff Manor while growing a newfound friendship with living teenage girl, Kat Harvey (Ricci). Hilarity and death ensue as Caspers less-friendly poltergeist uncles (the Ghostly Trio) plot their own plan for the guests in their home.

Hopefully in the future Funko releases a wave for the sequel, 1998’s Casper Meets Wendy, my favorite of the Casper films. It was now-very-famous Hilary Duff’s first feature film and that meant a lot to me back then, actually it even does now. Although it currently sits at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, that score doesn’t deter me. Hopefully Funko hears my prayers and puts Casper Meet Wendy on the docket. Maybe for the 30th anniversary in 3 years!



