7 Coolest Ghostbusters Gadgets

From the moment Ghostbusters hit theaters in 1984, the hit feature film spawned a franchise that has thrilled fans not only with its supernatural showdowns and comedic charm, but with some of the coolest fictional tech ever put to screen. Whether it’s the classic Ghostbusters films or the more recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, one constant has always been that the tech is as iconic as the spirits they’re battling.

Whether it’s busting ghosts, scanning specters, or freezing ancient evil in its tracks, the Ghostbusters have always come prepared with the weirdest, wildest gear imaginable. With new films introducing upgraded and imaginative gear, now’s the perfect time to take a look over the best. Here are seven of the coolest Ghostbusters gadgets ever created.

1) Proton Pack

It ain’t Ghostbusters if there’s no Proton Pack. Invented by Egon Spengler way back in the original 1984 Ghostbusters, this gadget is the backbone of ghostbusting tech. Designed to fire a proton stream that can hold ghosts in place without destroying them, it’s the go-to device for any paranormal encounter.

Despite the Proton Pack going through some upgrades through its tenure, it’s not gone away. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Phoebe Spengler uses a repurposed pack complete with Egon’s field modifications. Then, in Frozen Empire, the packs include sleeker designs and better power calibration, making the dangerous business of ghost containment a bit more manageable.

2) Ghost Trap

And if you’re wielding a Proton Pack, you’ve got to back it up with the Ghost Trap. Compact and boxy with retractable doors, this device works in tandem to pull the specter caught in the stream down into the secure containment housing of the trap; making it the ghost equivalent of a portable pet carrier. The trap is activated by a foot pedal and emits a distinct glow that lets you know the spirits are going in for good.

In Frozen Empire, the team worked with new variations of the classic Ghost Trap, including a disc-shaped drone model, which is perfect for faster deployment as well as grabbing your aerial ghosts on the go. Whether on the ground or being launched from a remote-controlled RTV car like in Afterlife, it remains one of the franchise’s most iconic tools.

3) PKE Meter

The Psychokinetic Energy Meter, better known as the PKE Meter, is the Ghostbusters’ version of a supernatural compass. This hand-held gadget detects spectral activity and pinpoints a ghost’s location. With its flickering arms and blinking lights, it’s often the first warning sign that something otherworldly is nearby.

Originally wielded by Egon Spengler, the PKE Meter has become a symbol of the team’s scientific edge. In Afterlife, it gains some stealth upgrades like shock capabilities, and in Frozen Empire, the device plays an even more central role in navigating spectral hot zones. The latest version has more of a ghost-hunter’s Swiss Army knife feel to it than the originals, adding layers of functionality without sacrificing its retro-futuristic charm.

4) Ecto Goggles

The Ecto Goggles are another early-era gadget that has only gotten cooler over time. Think of them as paranormal x-ray specs but with the clunky feel of a 1980s viewfinder, these night-vision-style lenses allow the wearer to visualize ghosts and spectral phenomena that might otherwise remain invisible to the naked eye.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Phoebe first uses Egon’s goggles and sees her Grandfather’s ghost, she also uses them later to read spectral annotations and schematics in his hidden lab, which hel her to fix the cyclotron on her proton pack. In Frozen Empire, the goggles get further enhancements, displaying spectral overlays and offering heads-up data readouts. Many may think that the Ecto Goggles aren’t particularly cool, but the ability to actually see the entities you’re battling is a game-changer in any ghost-hunting scenario.

5) Slime Blower

Introduced in Ghostbusters II, the Slime Blower follows the standard original aesthetic of being a bulky but effective weapon used to deploy positively charged psychomagnotheric slime. It’s essentially a supernatural pressure washer, and while that may not sound flashy, it’s incredibly powerful—especially when dealing with malevolent haunted constructs or possessed objects.

The Slime Blower gets bonus points for being a bit of a wild card. It manages to combat ghosts as well as neutralizes supernatural negativity itself. Ray and Winston famously used it to pacify possessed people and even reanimate the Statue of Liberty for a triumphant march through New York City. While it hasn’t featured prominently in the reboots, it deserves a spot in the list here.

6) Ghost Extraction Machine

Fine, we’ve talked a lot about legacy gadgets, it’s time to let a new kid take a turn. Making its debut in the latest movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is the Ghost Extractor. First seen when Ray Stantz and Podcast use it on a haunted urn, this device draws a spirit out of its physical anchor using focused energy, forcing the ghost into the open so it can be trapped. It’s basically an exorcist machine without the need for a priest.

The process involves a whirring electromagnetic coil and a glowing arc that gradually pulls the entity out, making for one of the coolest ghostbusting sequences in the film. It’s a reminder that not all hauntings are floating apparitions. And when the possession is in objects, this tech brings those spirit right into the light (of a lab at least).

7) The Neutrona Gauntlet

Another new gadget debuting in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is the the wrist-mounted Neutrona Gauntlet. Inspired by the arm-mounted proton tech from the Ghostbusters comics, it delivers compact, portable ghost-stopping power in a self-contained form, a clever miniaturization of classic Proton Pack mechanics, perfect for stealthy and speedy battles.

A game-changing piece of wearable tech, the gauntlet frees the user from the bulk of a full pack and fits neatly on the wrist, making rapid-fire ghostbusting more tactical and versatile in tight situations. Although it doesn’t match the raw horsepower of a full-sized pack, it’s perfect for quick-response scenes and adds stylish new utility to the Ghostbusters’ arsenal.