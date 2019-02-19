‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Transformers’ Crossover Series Announced

A new comic book series will bring together iconic franchises from the ’80s, with the Ghostbusters and the Transformers colliding in a new crossover event, as revealed by io9. IDW Entertainment is releasing the upcoming five-issue comic book series from Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado.

The site describes the series, “When the Transformers pick up on a strange Cybertronian signal emanating from Earth, they travel to the planet only to discover that the threat waiting for them there is something that Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore are perfectly suited to help them take on.”

“1984 was a seismic shift for entertainment, the year that launched both Transformers and Ghostbusters,” John Barber, IDW Editor-in-Chief, explained. “Back then, Little John Barber was right there for Transformers and a little scared of Ghostbusters—but now, I’m a bit braver and can’t wait to see the two worlds collide.”

Luckily, this isn’t the only crossover between Ghostbusters and Transformers that fans can enjoy, with Hasbro having recently revealed that it was delivering fans a figure which depicts the paranormal investigating team’s iconic vehicle the Ecto-1 as a shape-shifting robot.

Hasbro describes the new figure, “Transformers robots have always been More the Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change, where things are not what they seem. It is the world of the Transformers…and the Ghostbusters…a world of heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons…and ghosts!

“Discover how these worlds collide in this Transformers-Ghostbusters mash-up pack! The iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie is now a Transformers robot — a converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! This Ectotron figure comes with his own Proton Pack accessory and a Slimer accessory, and converts between Ecto-1 and robot modes in 22 steps.”

The latest entry into the Transformers series of films, Bumblebee, earned the highest critical praise yet in the series, seemingly ensuring the franchise’s future. Announced earlier this year, a third film in the original Ghostbusters franchise will be landing in theaters next year, directed by Jason Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared with Entertainment Weekly when the project was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

Are you looking forward to this new comic series? Let us know in the comments below!