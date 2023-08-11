Ghostbusters UK: Dan Aykroyd Teases Idea for Sequel Set Abroad

Some of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel was filmed in the United Kingdom, and apparently, series creator Dan Aykroyd has toyed with the idea of making a movie there. The thing is, the locales they're shooting in now are standing in for American territory, whereas Aykroyd would want to make a movie that focused specifically on some of the myths and legends from the UK. Speaking with a British newspaper about the experience of making the sequel, Aykroyd said that he has had a great experience watching

"I love working with the British crew, they're superb," Aykroyd told the Daily Mail. "The studios are state of the art and vie with anything we have in Hollywood. And I have an idea for a sequel I would set here in the UK. There are lots of ghosts and mythical creatures in Scotland. I put a thousand miles on the car driving up there and it was wonderful. I went to Skye, to the Glencoe valley, Edinburgh, Glasgow... I loved it."

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," said Gil Kenan, director of the animated Monster House and the 2015 Poltergeist remake, earlier this year. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Afterlife featured a new cast of characters that included Egon's estranged daughter, Callie (Coon), and her children, gearhead Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and science whiz Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). Along with seismologist Gary Grooberson (Rudd), the next generation of Ghostbusters included Trevor and Phoebe's friends Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim). Given the remarks by the filmmakers, it seems likely at least Callie, Trevor, and Phoebe will return. Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson previously said he had seen a draft of the script.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson previously told ComicBook.com. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."