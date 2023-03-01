Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Shares First Look at Sequel's Firehouse Set

A behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel has provided fans with their first look -- kind of -- at the iconic Ghostbuters firehouse set. In a photo shared by Jason Reitman, son of the original film's director and the director of Afterlife, stands alongside a fall from the firehouse set with Gil Kenan, his co-writer on Afterlife and its as-yet-untitled sequel. Kenan is set to direct the new movie, which is filming under the working title "Firehouse." Earlier this year, Kenan shared a photo of himself standing in front of the real-life New York firehouse that served as the inspiration for the film's Ghostbusters HQ.

The new photo doesn't give anything away, but it does confirm everyone's suspicions that the "Firehouse" title implies a return to the classic New York setting and the original Ghostbusters HQ. Which members of the old and new generations of cast will come back is anybody's guess at this point.

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," said Kenan, director of the animated Monster House and the 2015 Poltergeist remake. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Afterlife featured a new cast of characters that included Egon's estranged daughter, Callie (Coon), and her children, gearhead Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and science whiz Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). Along with seismologist Gary Grooberson (Rudd), the next generation of Ghostbusters included Trevor and Phoebe's friends Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim). Given the remarks by the filmmakers, it seems likely at least Callie, Trevor, and Phoebe will return. Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson previously said he had seen a draft of the script.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson previously told ComicBook.com. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."