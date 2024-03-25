Henry Golding Promises Grand Plans for GI Joe and Snake Eyes (Exclusive)

Paramount has continued trying to launch a new live-action G.I. Joe franchise. The kick-off to the series was supposed to be 2021's Snake Eyes, which starred Henry Golding as the titular hero, arguably the most popular member of G.I. Joe. However, that film didn't bring in much money and wasn't exactly a hit with critics, so there has been little in the way of a follow-up. In 2023, the Joe organization was teased at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, promising a crossover between the two film franchises (which have already crossed over in comic books).

There haven't been many updates on the future of the Joes on the big screen, but Golding remains confident in the studio's plans. Golding chatted with ComicBook.com about his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and told us he believes "grand plans" are still ahead for G.I. Joe.

"I mean, Lorenzo di Bonaventura is a busy man and a phenomenal producer, and it's in safe hands," Golding said. "Whatever happens, I think it's going to be a combination of what has come and what is to come. I think Paramount have some grand, grand plans."

For his part, di Bonaventura shared a similar sentiment. When ComicBook.com spoke to him earlier this year, the producer admitted that he isn't sure what is happening next with the Transformers/G.I. Joe shared universe, but that there are big plans in place.

"The honest truth is I don't know," di Bonaventura told us. "I know we are going to deliver on the promise we made."

After the G.I. Joe organization was teased in the final moments of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last year, director Steven Caple Jr. opened up about how the long-awaited crossover came about in his film.

"Yeah, it was figuring out a way to use the G.I. Joe technology because they're known for their tech," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Maybe we don't have to go through the classic characters like Snake Eyes and Duke and all these other characters. Maybe there's a way we can use other characters that haven't been utilized as much.' There's different series and editions and different factions of G.I. Joe as well," Caple Jr. said. "There's G.I. Joe: Renegades and different branches of it, too. So I started to play with that, and I pitched versions of it to the studio and the producers. I pitched a direction I wanted to go in and ways to branch out the universe in general. Transformers movies have scope and size, but we've been spending a lot of time here on Earth, so I just think there's more out there. Even in the graphic novels for Transformers, there's other planets and things like that, and I was like, 'We're just thinking too small.' So, if we're going to do movie number eight and nine and ten, maybe there's a way to make this all more expansive and branch out."

