McFarlane Toys Announces Licensing Deal With Hasbro

McFarlane Toys today announced a new, multi-brand licensing agreement with Hasbro, committing to producing new Page Puncher figures for Transformers, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Dungeons & Dragons. The first two products will be Transformers and G.I. Joe Page Punchers, which will include a comic book and two articulated figures. They are expected to launch in early 2024, and will be available at mass market and specialty retailers. The multi-brand deal does not include things like Marvel and Star Wars, which Hasbro distributes toys for but which the toy company does not own, and can't make independent deals for.

This partnership is the latest in a series of big stories recently for Hasbro, who struck a deal with Mattel earlier this year to make a number of co-branded toys and games, from lines like Barbie and Monopoly. On a darker note, The Associated Press reports the company laid off 20% of its workforce this week following a second consecutive years of poor toy sales.

"Page Punchers is an exciting program for us because it gets comic books into people's hands, along with a fun toy product, who might not otherwise shop at comic stores," said Todd McFarlane, founder and CEO of McFarlane Toys. "Parents enjoy them because they encourage reading and collectors like them because they provide unique and interesting character stories. With articulated figures, plus a full comic book in each Page Punchers item, we offer incredible value with this brand."

"From Transformers and G.I. Joe to Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons and others, a number of Hasbro brands are known for their rich history and continued storytelling through comics," said Casey Collins, President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "Page Punchers is a natural extension of these brands, providing the action and adventure our multi-generational fans have come to expect. We can't wait for fans and collectors, alike, to get their hands on the first product drop coming out in early 2024."

McFarlane has grown significantly in recent years, taking on the DC brand in addition to the Spawn, sports, and other assorted action figures the company has been known for in the past. It's ironic, of course, because it brings McFarlane back into business with corporate superheroes for the first time since he and six others left Marvel in the 1990s to launch Image Comics. The success of McFarlane's Spawn gave him the ability to launch a toy company to make both Spawn merch and, eventually, to partner with other brands.