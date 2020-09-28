GI Joe: Snake Eyes Gets an Epic Fan Film

Rene Perez fan film from Rene Perez and Joseph Camilleri on Vimeo.

Snake Eyes has become a beloved fixture of the G.I. Joe canon, sparking multiple live-action portrayals, appearances in animated series, and comics. The character is set to get a full-fledged solo film which will be released next year, after the film's release date was shifted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, it looks like one fan of the character might have beaten fans to the punch in an epic way. Filmmaker Rene Perez recently debuted a new Snake Eyes fan film created during the pandemic, which showcases an action-packed and pretty violent take on the iconic character. Perez is known for directing films such as Death Kiss, The Snow Queen, and Alien Showdown: The Day the Old West Stood Still.

The film, which you can check out above, was initially released on YouTube and Vimeo last month. In the film, The G.I. Joe team has been disbanded and Snake Eyes has become the target of a mysterious coalition who has sent a strike team to assassinate him. It stars seventh-degree black belt, Juan Manuel Olmedo, as Snake Eyes, and Miss Nevada 2020, Victoria Olona, as the character's wife.

The fan film will surely tide over some fans who are eagerly waiting to see Snake Eyes, which will see Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor star Henry Golding taking on the iconic role. As Golding explained in a recent interview, the film will provide a long-awaited reboot of the overall G.I. Joe franchise.

“Snake Eyes has just blown me away,” Golding said earlier this month. “They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen. I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

“To be honest, it was painful,” he admitted. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I f-cking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

