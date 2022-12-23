Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Daniel Craig Lands Empire Magazine Cover

Back in 2019, the world was introduced to Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in Knives Out. The star-studded mystery was a huge hit and even earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Soon after the movie was released, Johnson said he'd be making more Benoit Blanc mysteries with Craig, and it was revealed earlier this summer that the follow-up would be titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Fans have seen some images from the highly-anticipated film and a brand new look at Craig was just released thanks to Empire Magazine.

"Something is afoot. Daniel Craig returns as super-sleuth Benoit Blanc on Empire's world-exclusive #GlassOnion: A #KnivesOut Mystery cover. Inside, we speak to @RianJohnson and his ensemble, with brand new images and more. On sale Thurs 1 Sept," Empire wrote on Twitter. You can check out the magazine cover below:

Something is afoot. Daniel Craig returns as super-sleuth Benoit Blanc on Empire’s world-exclusive #GlassOnion: A #KnivesOut Mystery cover. Inside, we speak to @RianJohnson and his ensemble, with brand new images and more. On sale Thurs 1 Sept.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Fop9wAQZzZ pic.twitter.com/tmYr0os7v0 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 26, 2022

In addition to Craig, the next Benoit Blanc mystery is set to star Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. During another chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig shared. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson previously explained. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix this December 23rd. Ahead of its public release, the film's world premiere comes at TIFF next month and will close out the BFI London Film Festival on October 16th.