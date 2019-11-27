Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Gets World Premiere Date

Rian Johnson's highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel is set to premiere this September. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, which takes place from September 8 to 18. The specific date that Glass Onion will be shown remains to be seen.

Glass Onion's TIFF premiere mirrors the release schedule of the first film, as 2019's Knives Out aired at the same festival nearly two months before it hit theaters. Knives Out would go on to be nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards the following year.

While Glass Onion plays as a sequel to Knives Out, only Detective Benoit Blance (Daniel Craig) is returning to the cast. The follow-up will focus on a new mystery revolving around an equally star-studded cast. Those supporting actors include Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Madleyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick. Kate Hudson and Dave Batista are also set to make special appearances.

As of June 14, Glass Onion is without a release date. Unlike the original, this sequel is not currently scheduled for a theatrical release, as it is under the Netflix banner. The streaming giant dropped "at least twice" what original distributor Lionsgate was willing to pay for the second and third Knives Out movies.

Despite the film being within the Knives Out franchise, director Rian Johnson noted he feels like Glass Onion is very much its own film.

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson explained. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Leading man Daniel Craig offered high praise for his second run as Benoit Blanc as well, daring to call it "better" than the first film.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig said. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to stream on Netflix this fall.