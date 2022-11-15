Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Speaks Out on Return to Star Wars Franchise

It's been almost five years since Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and while, at the time, it was confirmed that the filmmaker would create a new trilogy to introduce new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored". But since then, Johnson has gone on to do other projects, such as Knives Out and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A third Knives Out film is also in the works, but Johnson hasn't given up hope that he'll return to Star Wars someday. Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Glass Onion, Johnson called making Star Wars: The Last Jedi the high point of his life.

"Making Star Wars was the high point of my life and so I still, I pray to God I'll be back there someday," Johnson said.

As for that trilogy, Johnson said last month that he'd spoken with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and they are still talking about things, but that his focus at the moment is the Knives Out series.

"I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson said of his announced Star Wars spinoff. "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels] …the answer is I don't know."

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently unknown role.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.

Are you excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? What do you hope happens in Knives Out 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.