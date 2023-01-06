Glass Onion: Janelle Monae Shares How Rian Johnson Helped With Secret Twist

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe shared how Rian Johnson played a key role in developing the movie's biggest twist. *Spoilers for the massive Netflix movie follow.* Most people watching Glass Onion might have suspected something was afoot when Andi stepped off that boat. When Monae's character is revealed to be her twin sister Helen later in the movie, a lot of viewers applauded both the actress and director. However, the pop singer told Entertainment Weekly, that the accent switches and "rich b****" voice were a collaboration between her and Johnson. Monae's own upbringing across the country helped her navigate both the Andi performance and her voice as Helen. It's really fun to watch her in the second half of this movie as she walks the tightrope between the two women. Check out the story for yourself right here.

"I was born and raised in Kansas City, by way of Atlanta, Georgia," Monáe explained. "I've spent time in South Carolina, a lot of time down South. [Director] Rian [Johnson] had some ideas. But he let me run free with creating the accent. He was like, 'Just make sure that they're distinct enough.' I know that for Cassandra, she didn't want you to know where she was from. She was used to playing in corporate spaces, so her voice was a bit more corporate. Still warm, still inviting, but more, you probably wouldn't know where she was from."

"With Helen, it was important that this character stayed grounded in where she was from," she added. "Making sure that people knew that she was proud of where she was from and that she wasn't going to code switch. That was real beauty, too, to root it in something from the Deep South."

When Is The Glass Onion Sequel Coming?

After the success of the sequel, the fans are hungry for more. Johnson told Wired.com that he's already begun a bit of work on whatever its next. But, there needs to be some distance between this project and the third installment. Hopefully, some good inspiration is already in the air. "So much of what I'm trying to do, because I'm starting to write the next one, is really just about trying to clear my head and think about what's on my mind right now," Johnson admitted. "Hopefully that translates in some way to what's on all of our minds right now in terms of culture."

Did you love Glass Onion's big twist? Let us know down below!