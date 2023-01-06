Glass Onion: Janelle Monae Reveals She Took Inspiration From Her "Favorite" DC Characters

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix, and fans of the Rian Johnson film are especially obsessed with Janelle Monáe's performance. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the film, Monáe plays Andi, the former business partner of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) who he unfairly pushed out of their tech empire. When Andi shows up at Miles' big private island getaway, it's eventually revealed that she's actually Andi's twin sister, Helen. When it's revealed Miles killed Andi, there's a big confrontation that begins with Helen smashing a ton of glass sculptures, and the rest of the cast soon follows. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson revealed Jessica Henwick broke her sculpture on accident and Monáe shared that she took inspiration from some iconic DC characters during the scene.

"I had so much fun that day," Monáe shared. "I pulled from all of my favorite characters like Riddler and the Joker. I only had two takes to do all of that because once you break that glass, it takes a lot to clean up. I had to really map out everything in my head and make sure that I was getting a different variety of smashing. There's the big, big moment. How do you lead up to that? How do you keep the audience engaged as you're breaking all these things?"

Will Janelle Monáe Get an Oscar Nomination For Glass Onion?

With awards season in full swing, Monáe's name has been tossed around as a potential nominee for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Recently, she received a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and she already won an award for her performance from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle and was nominated for a Black Reel Award. At the Critics Choice Awards, she'll be going up against Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

What Song Does Janelle Monáe Sing in a Glass Onion Deleted Scene?

Recently, Monáe and Norton teased a deleted scene that we're eager to see. During a chat with Rotten Tomatoes, the duo revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together. According to the interview, the duo revealed they are both "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's Andi to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar.

Sadly, the moment didn't make it into the movie, and Johnson might not share the deleted scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.