Glass Onion: Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson on How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days Reunion (Exclusive)

Glass Onion is finally hitting Netflix on Friday, and the Rian Johnson-directed follow-up to Knives Out sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc solving a mystery with a whole new cast of characters. The new cast is star-studded and includes Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn who are sharing the screen together for the first time since they both appeared in How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days back in 2003. The duo recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Glass Onion, and they talked about working together again.

"It was a joy to be able to come back and watch this human being. Also, we became moms like, there's so much life," Hahn said. "And I mean, you're still with, you know, the same guy. I've lived like five chapters of a life. I have them all over the world! I've left them behind," Hudson added. "That's right. Exactly. Chapters, I've lived chapters with the same guy. But there's definitely, we've all had chapters," Hahn replied. "All those chapters in between," Hudson continued. "Chapters, chapters, the Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson story," Hahn joked.

"But wait, my thing was coming back for me was I just, the first thing I needed when I got to Greece, to Porto Cheli, which is where we shot this. I was like, 'Where is Kathryn?' Like, I hadn't seen you. I know. In so many years. I just was like, I just knew. I just knew. And, I mean, it was like an embrace that was needed," Hudson explained. Hahn replied, "It was so fun to be able to just, I mean, when I read this, when I knew that it was gonna be Kate, when I could just like hear how I just knew... like we kept talking. I was like, just knowing that this was gonna be in her... I just knew that she was going to destroy it. I just knew she was gonna just kill it. I was so excited that it was her ... So the whole thing was like very exciting."

Hudson concluded, "And I, of course, felt the same about Kathryn. I also, we got to share, you know, we had our families there. We got to really spend time and get to know each other's fam. And then, the work!"

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Craig, Hahn, and Hudson, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. Currently, Glass Onion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score which is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to land on Netflix on December 23rd.