Glass Onion: Netflix Releases New Poster For Knives Out Sequel

The long-awaited follow-up to Knives Out is hitting Netflix in December after a short run in theatres, and fans are excited to see Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solve another mystery with a whole new cast. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to star Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. Today, Netflix released a new poster for the movie that showcases its star-studded cast.

"Bad people. Beautiful places. Brilliant detective. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters for one week only starting November 23 and on Netflix December 23," Netflix wrote. You can check out the poster below:

Bad people. Beautiful places. Brilliant detective.



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters for one week only starting November 23 and on Netflix December 23. pic.twitter.com/7k4WMCnfqA — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2022

Why Is Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie will play in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Will Benoit Blanc Have a Boyfriend in Glass Onion?

During a recent press conference for the movie at the London Film Festival (via Insider), director Rian Johnson was asked about Blanc's sexuality.

"Yes, he obviously is," Johnson said when asked if Blanc is queer. Without giving away any names, it's teased that an actor will show up to cameo as Blanc's lover. "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson shared. Craig added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Glass Onion will be in limited theaters on November 23rd and on Netflix on December 23rd.