Glass Onion: Netflix Reveals First Clip of New Knives Out Mystery

Movie fans are definitely excited to see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's long-awaited sequel to 2019's Knives Out. The first film took the age-old tropes of a whodunnit mystery and spun them into a refreshing original concept, and it's definitely seemed like a version of that energy will continue in Glass Onion. After the first trailer for the film was released to a ton of fan acclaim earlier this month, Netflix is now bringing the first full clip, as part of the proceedings of their virtual Tudum festival on Saturday. You can check out the clip below.

In Glass Onion, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. The film is set to be released both in theaters and on Netflix later this year.

From director Rian Johnson, you are cordially invited to watch a sneak peek of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/7SUlggvuo2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson said previously. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

The film will also star Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role.

"You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part," Johnson told Netflix in regards to the cast. "So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

"Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie," Johnson added. "Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island."

Are you excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? What do you think of this first clip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.