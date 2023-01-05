Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Reveals On-Set Accident That Made the Final Cut

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix last month, and the movie remains a huge topic among film fans now that awards season is in full swing. Since the film's release, we've learned a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes facts and each is more delightful than the last. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Rian Johnson revealed an on-set accident caused by Jessica Henwick actually made it into the final cut of the film. All of the movie's stars got the chance to smash glass sculptors, but Henwick's was not actually on purpose.

"One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited," Johnson shared. "It's a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I'm saying to her, 'Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to say one, two, three.' She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That's the take that's in the movie." Henwick added, "I broke into a cold sweat ... I still have nightmares about that moment."

During the interview, Johnson revealed that the sculptures were custom-made near Prague out of sugar glass. "I have a sugar glass strawberry at home," Henwick confessed to Johnson during the chat. "I wrapped it in bubble wrap, and I carried it in my bag onto the plane."

How Did Jessica Henwick Meet Rian Johnson?

In addition to playing Peg in Glass Onion, Henwick is best known for portraying Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, Colleen Wing in Iron Fist, and Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections. The actor may be thriving in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's not a big fan of Johnson. In fact, she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she used to send the director fan mail.

"We have a long and murky history," Henwick shared with a laugh before revealing she sent Johnson a fan letter when she was a teenager (she's currently 30). "It's the only fan mail I've ever written in my life, and he never replied. But when he emailed me about this movie for the first time, he came up as a frequent contact!"

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.