Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Shares Ticket Presale Teaser for Knives Out Sequel

Netflix has announced ticket presales for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the next installment in Rian Johnson's quirky mystery series featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Craig is the only Knives Out star returning for the sequel, since the series will follow Blanc from mystery to mystery, giving a new batch of actors a chance to do a fun ensemble piece with each outing, without forcing them to be locked down for multi-picture deals. It makes sense, considering that the franchise is essentially director-driven anyway.

The Knives Out follow-up will focus on a new mystery revolving around an equally star-studded cast. Those supporting actors include Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Madleyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick. Kate Hudson and Dave Batista are also set to make special appearances.

You can see that below.

Alright! This is it! The follow up to Knives Out… Glass Onion! Thanksgiving! 600 theaters! ONE WEEK ONLY! Tickets on sale… RIGHT NOW!!! Get em while they’re hot! EXCLAMATION MARKS!! #glassonion 👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 https://t.co/FDfB8XYP8s pic.twitter.com/qZs0PYwOrr — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2022

Ahead of its public release, the film's world premiere came at TIFF last month, and it will close the BFI London Film Festival on October 16th. Unlike the original, this sequel is not currently scheduled for a theatrical release, and will instead drop on streaming as a Netflix exclusive. The streaming giant dropped "at least twice" what original distributor Lionsgate was willing to pay for the second and third Knives Out movies.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

You're invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.



Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion will be in theaters on November 23, for a one-week theatrical run ahead of its Netflix release on December 23.