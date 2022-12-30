Glass Onion Star Reveals What They Stole From Set

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix and the Rian Johnson-directed sequel sees Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc in a new mystery featuring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. We've seen a lot of fun interviews featuring the star-studded cast and a new video from Vanity Fair might be the best one yet. Hudson and Monáe took part in the outlet's now-famous lie dectector test with each asking the other questions. During the test, Hudson admitted she stole something from the Glass Onion set.

"I stole from the Glass Onion set," Hudson revealed. "I knew you did, and I was wondering," Monáe replied. "I stole my jewels," Hudson revealed with a laugh. "Oh my gosh," Monáe added dramatically. "But listen, I stole them and then I got permission. Like I really stole something. It wasn't like even like an ashtray. It was like diamonds. I'm just kidding. It wasn't diamonds," Hudson continued. "You are cancelled Kate," Monáe joked. You can watch the full video below:

How Did Kate Hudson Feel About Reuniting with Kathryn Hahn?



In Glass Onion, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn share the screen together for the first time since they both appeared in How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days back in 2003. The duo recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Glass Onion, and they talked about working together again.

"It was a joy to be able to come back and watch this human being. Also, we became moms like, there's so much life," Hahn said. "And I mean, you're still with, you know, the same guy. I've lived like five chapters of a life. I have them all over the world! I've left them behind," Hudson added. "That's right. Exactly. Chapters, I've lived chapters with the same guy. But there's definitely, we've all had chapters," Hahn replied. "All those chapters in between," Hudson continued. "Chapters, chapters, the Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson story," Hahn joked.

"But wait, my thing was coming back for me was I just, the first thing I needed when I got to Greece, to Porto Cheli, which is where we shot this. I was like, 'Where is Kathryn?' Like, I hadn't seen you. I know. In so many years. I just was like, I just knew. I just knew. And, I mean, it was like an embrace that was needed," Hudson explained. Hahn replied, "It was so fun to be able to just, I mean, when I read this, when I knew that it was gonna be Kate, when I could just like hear how I just knew... like we kept talking. I was like, just knowing that this was gonna be in her... I just knew that she was going to destroy it. I just knew she was gonna just kill it. I was so excited that it was her ... So the whole thing was like very exciting."

Hudson concluded, "And I, of course, felt the same about Kathryn. I also, we got to share, you know, we had our families there. We got to really spend time and get to know each other's fam. And then, the work!"

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.