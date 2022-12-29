Glass Onion's Surprise Celebrity Cameo Is Actually a Hilarious Knives Out Joke

It has been a week since Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived in theaters, bringing the latest hit film from director and co-writer Rian Johnson. The film serves as a follow-up to Johnson's 2019 film Knives Out, but largely surrounds Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc with a new supporting cast of characters. Still, Glass Onion has moments that pay tribute to its predecessor — including, surprisingly, one of the film's biggest cameos. Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the film, during a conversation between Blanc and Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) in the workout room of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) a video of Serena Williams, advertising a virtual workout. As Blanc and Helen learn, it's actual a live feed of Serena, who decides to turn her focus to a book when she realizes they don't want a workout.. The book in question is Gravity's Rainbow, a novel from Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), the central murder victim of Knives Out. The title Gravity's Rainbow is first name-dropped in a conversation between Blanc and Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), with Blanc admitting that "nobody has" read the book, but he's fond of the loaded nature of its title.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

What did you think of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Did you catch its hilarious callback to Knives Out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.