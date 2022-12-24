Glass Onion Director Shares Hilarious Storyboard From Knives Out Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery finally arrived on Netflix this weekend, providing the latest star-studded mystery in the hit franchise. The saga of films, which are centered around Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, are directed and co-written by Rian Johnson, and there's definitely been a lot of love surrounding his approach to the films. On social media on Friday, Johnson shared an unexpected look at how the film came to be, in the form of a very rudimentary storyboard that he initially posted in 2021.

As Johnson revealed, now that Glass Onion is available for everyone to watch, the storyboard represented the scene where Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) receives her invitation for Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) island retreat. "At last the tale can be told (direction got flipped on the set, happens alot)," Johnson's tweet reads.

At last the tale can be told (direction got flipped on the set, happens alot) https://t.co/YDPkOr1rc0 pic.twitter.com/ROhMbxvwni — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 24, 2022

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman recently told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

