‘Glass’ Opening Night Box Office Pulls In $3.7 Million

Glass got off to an impressive start at the box office with a $3.7 million Thursday night haul.

The $3.7 million haul came in a preview night which opened in 3,200 theaters starting at 7pm. It nearly doubles the $2 million Thursday night previews for Split, the direct predecessor to Glass in the Unbreakable universe. Within a similar genre, A Quiet Place topped Split’s preview night with $4.3 million in its April of 2018 release, all according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Glass is set for a massive box office weekend, on the heels of January posting some big numbers with other titles already. Aquaman cruised to more than $1 billion worldwide as it claimed the top spot at the box office each weekend since its December 21, 2018 release until The Upside knocked it down. Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston’s The Upside took in $20 million in its debut last week, dethroning Jason Momoa’s Atlantean king for the first time.

Glass is expected to take in about $52 million in the four-day holiday weekend, which would outperform A Quiet Place‘s $50.2 million on its three-day weekend.

Shyamalan’s careful planning and detail-oriented structure of filmmaking might be paying off for Universal, this weekend. As Glass arrives, it is a direct sequel to Split, which surprised audiences when it revealed itself to be a sequel to Unbreakable in a post-credits scene.

“I have a process where when I’m done with the screenplay, I make the movie on a piece of paper,” Shyamalan told Fox’s Kevin McCarthy. “I draw everything. I draw the entire movie from the beginning to end. Every shot. That takes a few months, two, three months. That part is unusual in movie making, to make it before you make it. Pixar, obviously, does that but for live-action to do that… So, for those two shots you mentioned, we were intended: stay with him. In the background, the Beast is beating up all these people and you’re hearing the sound effects and it’s getting more and more out of focus as he’s wheeling away from them.”

