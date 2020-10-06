Glenn Close Shows Off Homemade Cruella de Vil Halloween Costume

✖

Though the recipient of three Primetime Emmys, three Tonys, three Golden Globes, and seven Academy Award nominations, a lot of fans know actress Glenn Close for her appearance as Cruella de Vil in Walt Disney Pictures' live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians in 1996 (a role she reprised in 2000 for 102 Dalmatians). Close has put the costume back on, or rather assembled a version of the costume with things she had around the house, for a special occasion. As revealed last week, the cast of Hocus Pocus are reuniting for a fundraiser event to benefit the New York Restoration Project, and Close will be making an appearance in her Cruella de Vil outfit. Check it out below!

"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT," Close posted on Instagram. |I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid “Sho” Campbell." She included a full list of what she used to create the look as well.

Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite for a virtual "Hulaween" fundraising event taking place on Friday, October 30. The official website described the event as follows: "Your ticket to the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and spectacularly spooky guests — all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project’s critical environmental and social justice work. Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night."

The organization itself was founded in 1995 by Bette Midler. NYRP has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs. As New York’s only citywide conservancy, we bring private resources to spaces that lack adequate municipal support, fortifying the City’s aging infrastructure and creating a healthier environment for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods.