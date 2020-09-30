Original Hocus Pocus Stars Reuniting for Charity Fundraising Event

✖

Fans have spent years hoping to see the stars of Hocus Pocus reunite for another on-screen adventure, and as we wait to see if such a journey will ever be realized, fans can see stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite for a virtual "Hulaween" fundraising event for the New York Restoration Project, which has previously been a somewhat exclusive in-person event. In addition to being able to purchase a reservation to participate in the virtual event, various limited edition pieces of merchandise have also been created to honor the occasion, which will be held on October 30th. You can head to the NYRP's official website to secure your tickets.

The site describes the event, "Your ticket to the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and spectacularly spooky guests — all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project’s critical environmental and social justice work. Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night."

The organization itself was founded in 1995 by Bette Midler. NYRP has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs. As New York’s only citywide conservancy, we bring private resources to spaces that lack adequate municipal support, fortifying the City’s aging infrastructure and creating a healthier environment for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods.

While the three stars have all participated in various Hocus Pocus-related events over the years, they rarely all make appearances together, making the upcoming reunion even more special. However, rumors emerged earlier this month that the trio could be getting involved with the announced sequel to the 1993 film, though no official word about such involvement has emerged.

Enlisting the Sanderson sisters will surely delight fans, with original writer Mick Garris recently noting that the entire film's success is thanks to their performances.

"I'm excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris shared with ComicBook.com. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

Stay tuned for details on the Hocus Pocus sequel and grab your tickets now to the reunion event at the NYRP's official website.

