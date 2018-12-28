The Internet Is Convinced Godzilla Attacked NYC Last Night

Queens, NY got something of a thrill and/or scare last night, when an exploding power transformer lit up the night sky in a vibrant blue light. It was the kind of luminescent display that moviegoers are all too familiar with, as they’ve seen similar effects in just about any and every alien or monster movie attack on the city.

So naturally, with the bright phenomenon of this power transformer, residents of the Big Apple instantly started to freak out that the city was under attack from one the most iconic movie monsters of all:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pick Your Poison

Was it



a) War of the Worlds

b) Independence Day

c) Godzilla

d) Cloverfield

e) Sharknado 2#Astoria pic.twitter.com/mmldMhS6FX — Peter Leung (@BaronVonClutch) December 28, 2018

With so many films to choose from (Godzilla, Independence Day, Cloverfield, Avengers: Infinity War), trying to identify who or what was attacking NYC was the first challenge…

Godzilla Stunts

the marketing for godzilla 2 is preeeeetty sweet so far. #Astoria pic.twitter.com/iFAZwfYQHx — Horatio McMexican (@memothegreatest) December 28, 2018

Am I the only one who saw the lights and smoke in #Astoria and immediately thought we were under attack by Godzilla? The King of the Monsters does have a new movie coming out after all…? @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/IR8rUFJL7Z — @d@m (@adam_nyc89) December 28, 2018

Godzilla has a movie coming out next year (Godzilla: King of Monsters), so some fans thought this must be pat of the marketing.

Godzilla Attacks!

It didn’t take long for Godzilla to become the undisputed king of memes about this Astoria explosion!

Level 3

Astoria is currently experiencing a level 3 Godzilla incident pic.twitter.com/S2agRdu7xX — Pochassic (@Pochassic) December 28, 2018

To Godzilla die-hards, this just wasn’t an attack – it was a “Level 3” Godzilla incident. Whatever that is.

So Convinced

Some fans just refuse to buy the “cover story” about an exploding power transformer – since they know the real truth!

I’d Eat That For A Dollar

Sushi joke: New York roll and Godzilla roll. pic.twitter.com/LB60yoHqtd — Howard Yermish (@hyermish) December 27, 2018

This guy knows how to have fun with a possible apocalyptic Kaiju attack on the city: with one hell of a last meal.

It’s Zilla!

Do you guys really not remember this scene when Godzilla has some eggs in some stadium in NYC and now we’re seeing blue skies?? I think they’ve hatched y’all! #Queens #astoria #nycbluelight pic.twitter.com/u2o6tdfjX1 — ATribeCalledHer (@atribecalledher) December 28, 2018

The 1998 Hollywood Godzilla movie was so bad that the monster in it was re-branded as “Zilla.” However, the reveal that Zilla was just a mom trying ot lay some eggs in NYC plays pretty well in a situation like this.